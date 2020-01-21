Victim stabbed near Woodbridge Senior High School

A man walking in Lake Ridge was approached by two men who stabbed him near Woodbridge Senior High School.

Prince William police press release | On January 20 at 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the 12500 block of Colebrook Ct. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a fight.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, reported to police that while walking in the area, he was approached by a dark-colored sedan. During the encounter, two unknown men got out of the vehicle and struck the victim.

The suspects then fled in the sedan after the victim was stabbed in the upper body. The victim went to his residence where police were contacted. The victim reported non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspects were not located.

Suspect Description:

A Hispanic male, 5’6”, 185lbs., bald, with a tattoo on his face

Last seen wearing a blue jacket

A white male, 5’6”, 185lbs., bald

No clothing description reported