Locally-elected officials this month celebrated the opening of a new Fab Lab makers space at the Manassas Campus of Northern Virginia Community College.
We’re sharing some photos politicians posted of the grand opening event held on January 13. So far, all requests for comment via email and Twitter to the college’s president and public relations staff have gone unanswered.
@NOVAPresKress We’d love to share more info about this with our readers. If you have someone who can send us info, great! [email protected] https://t.co/ojEOeJ2WQ9
— Potomac Local (@PotomacLocal) January 14, 2020
Here’s a press release about the Fab Lab dated February 2018 | Northern Virginia Community College is pleased to announce new, strategic initiatives to both spark young peoples’ interest in technology and to offer new, industry-demanded degree programs. Through the Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) economic development program, NOVA was approved in the first round of project grants to create a state-of-the-art engineering technology Fabrication Laboratory, referred to as the “Fab Lab” at NOVA’s Manassas Campus.
As a joint collaboration with reputable industries Micron Technology, U.S. Army’s Night Vision and Sensors Directorate and BAE Systems, the project will establish resources needed to grow and strengthen the current and future engineering technology workforce in Northern Virginia.
The Fab Lab will serve as a hub to connect industry to the developing technology workforce, support NOVA’s industry-aligned Engineering Technology program. It will also be leveraged by NOVA’s STEM outreach program, NOVA SySTEMic, to inspire K-12 interest and encourage future generations to pursue careers in engineering technology.