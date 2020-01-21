Locally-elected officials this month celebrated the opening of a new Fab Lab makers space at the Manassas Campus of Northern Virginia Community College.

We’re sharing some photos politicians posted of the grand opening event held on January 13. So far, all requests for comment via email and Twitter to the college’s president and public relations staff have gone unanswered.

@NOVAPresKress We’d love to share more info about this with our readers. If you have someone who can send us info, great! [email protected] https://t.co/ojEOeJ2WQ9 — Potomac Local (@PotomacLocal) January 14, 2020