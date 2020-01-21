Lifetime ban issued for Marine Corps Marathon, 17.75 runner

Marine Corps officials are not releasing her identity, but have banned her from participating in any more Marine Corps Marathon events.

They say the 55-year-old woman cheated in multiple events over the course of four years, including 2018 and 2019. The events the woman is accused of cheating at including the Marine Corps Marathon held annually in Arlington, and the Marine Corps 17.75 run held annually in Prince William Forest Park.

This is the third time the Marine Corps Marathon has issued a lifetime ban. Officials say they will issue a new award to the rightful winner of the age group.