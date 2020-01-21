FOTO plans spring Occoquan clean up

Friends of the Occoquan will host its annual spring clean up at multiple locations along the river in Prince William County.

Press release | Join us at one of our five clean-up sites on Saturday, April 18th from 9 a.m. to noon for FOTO’s Occoquan River Clean Up! This year FOTO will be teaming up with the Prince William County Soil and Water Conservation District at the Lake Ridge Marina site.

Rain or Shine!

Refreshments will be provided.

We are in need of boaters to help out along the waterways at the various sites. We are also looking for a pontoon boat to assist at Bull Run Marina. Please contact FOTO at 703-624-7124 if you can help us out!

For those of you joining us at Lake Ridge Marina please park your vehicles in the UPPER parking lot area and walk down to the marina. There will be a high school crew race that morning.

In FOTO’s efforts to cut down on the use of plastic water bottles we are encouraging volunteers to bring their own refillable water bottles for water drinking purposes. Using refillable water bottles will decrease the amount of pollution that enters our waterways and make clean-up efforts easier.