2 teens shot inside car parked in Manassas

Press release | On January 20 at 8:17 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9700 block of Bragg Lane for a report of a shooting.

The investigation revealed two suspects confronted the victims while they were sitting inside a vehicle parked in the area of the 9700 block of Bragg Lane. During the encounter, two juvenile males inside the vehicle were shot.

The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival. The victims were treated at a local area hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going.