Stafford Supervisor attends 2-A rally: ‘We demonstrated the strength of peace’

A Second Amendment rally in Richmond on Monday drew more than 20.000 people to came to lobby for gun rights in Virginia.
The event was peaceful, and the Richmond Times-Dispatch covered the event if you’re looking for a full news story about it in the event you haven’t already seen or heard about it.
Stafford County Aquia District Supervisor Cindy Shelton attended the event at the Capitol, and she emailed her thoughts to Potomac Local. We’d like to share them with you.
Shelton email | Today, myself and several of my constituents traveled to Richmond despite hooplas over violence. Our intent was to ensure it was very clear that Virginians do not want to repeat history and share our desire to keep our constitutional rights.
Our preparations assured the bedrock of Virginia’s hard-working and peaceful conservatives were heard. Peacefulness can sometimes seem like apathy, as shown in the voting in November. Today we demonstrated the strength of peace and strength awakened.
I was proud to represent Stafford in this event while I listened more to an astonishing array of people, from Democrats to non-voters voice concerns overall rights being infringed and the fear that this is only the start. I share those concerns, but like preparing for the rally, I am prepared to do my part as an elected official to keep us on an unbiased path.
I wish you had been there. It was awe-inspiring.