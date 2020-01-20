Stafford Supervisor attends 2-A rally: ‘We demonstrated the strength of peace’

A Second Amendment rally in Richmond on Monday drew more than 20.000 people to came to lobby for gun rights in Virginia.

The event was peaceful, and the Richmond Times-Dispatch covered the event if you’re looking for a full news story about it in the event you haven’t already seen or heard about it.

Stafford County Aquia District Supervisor Cindy Shelton attended the event at the Capitol, and she emailed her thoughts to Potomac Local. We’d like to share them with you.