Stafford County Democratic Committee elects new officers

Press release | The Stafford County Democratic Committee elected a diverse new leadership team following their reorganization caucus today. Every two years, the committee must dissolve and elect new members according to rules set by the Democratic Party of Virginia.

Benjamin M. Litchfield, the previous Chairman, was reelected without opposition. “I believe we have made great progress in the past two years,” Litchfield said, commenting on the recent elections of Delegate Joshua G. Cole and Griffis-Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen. “Our challenges this year are even greater and we cannot skip a beat. So, we’re getting right back to work. I am very eager to work with this team and think we can do great things together.”

Democrats also elected Kim Cummings, the former campaign manager for Virginia Senate-candidate Qasim Rashid, as Senior Vice-Chair. Cummings is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the National Panhellenic Council. Other officers include:

Elizabeth Cameron, Vice Chair

Aaron Edmond, Vice Chair

Thomas Kimbrell, Parliamentarian

Jeffrey Blanchard, Sergeant-at-Arms

Josephine Kamel, Treasurer

Unsa Ghouri, Secretary

The Stafford County Democratic Committee also adopted two resolutions calling on the General Assembly to repeal Virginia’s so-called “right to work” law. On the books in Virginia since the 1940s, the law prohibits unions from forcing workers to pay dues and to join a labor organization.

Founded in 1870, the Stafford County Democratic Committee is the oldest continuously-run local political organization in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The next general business meeting of the Stafford County Democratic Committee will be held in February at the Stafford County Government Center.