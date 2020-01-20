Spotsylvania hospital ramps up tours ahead of OB-GYN change

On January 6, we were the first to tell you doctors at Rappahannock Women’s Health Center will no longer deliver babies at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.

The OB-GYN is one of the largest in the region, and will now deliver at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Spotsylvania County on February 8. Now, we’ve seen additional tours of the hospital for expectant parents added the hospital’s website in advance of the change.