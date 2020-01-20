Spotsylvania hospital ramps up tours ahead of OB-GYN change

On January 6, we were the first to tell you doctors at Rappahannock Women’s Health Center will no longer deliver babies at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
The OB-GYN is one of the largest in the region, and will now deliver at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Spotsylvania County on February 8. Now, we’ve seen additional tours of the hospital for expectant parents added the hospital’s website in advance of the change.
Statement from SRMC | We are excited to welcome patients of our newly active medical staff members, including Rappahannock Women’s Health Center, to SRMC. We encourage our patients to go to spotsrmc.com/calendar or call 1-888-685-1610 to schedule a free tour of our facility and meet the team that will play a role in their birth experience.
Additionally, this online resource provides a listing of free classes such as Labor Basics, Labor Express, Breastfeeding Basics, and Baby Basics. New classes and tours are regularly being added to meet the needs of our patients.
We are continuously adding new services to our women’s program. In October 2019, SRMC celebrated the opening of the Obstetrics (OB) Emergency Department, a separate triage and care space that allows for a dedicated, specialized staff to be available for women who are expecting and in need of emergent care. With the opening of the OB Emergency Department, the hospital also launched its OB Hospitalist program that ensures that specialty trained OB physicians are on site 24/7.