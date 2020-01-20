Manassas Delegate Lee Carter on Twitter tirade: Says police made threats ahead of today’s 2-A rally

Apparently, he had a lot to get off his chest.

Manassas Delegate Lee Carter spent the weekend on social media telling people to ‘shut the f!#k up’

The Democrat announced this last week that he had received death threats and would not be going to Richmond on today for the regular session of the General Assembly. It’s the same day Second Amendment rights advocates will take to Capitol Square to protest multiple bills before the General Assembly that calls for stricter gun laws.

Be warned: The elected leader’s profanity-laced posts to Twitter have been embedded at the bottom of this post. you can see that some Twitter users called out the lawmaker, as well as his responses.

Carter was re-elected to another two-year term in November 2019. Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders stumped for Cater during a rally at Jirani Coffeehouse in Manassas on the night before the election.

But not before taking to Twitter on Sept. 7, 2019, to talk about his third and most recent divorce. He told followers that he was a rape victim, that he won a protective order against his spouse, and that he struggled with depression. Cater also posted about a custody fight for his daughter, and his child support debts.

Here is some of what the Delegate posted to Twitter over the weekend:

Newsflash: Delegate tells constituent (amd founder of a hate group) to shut the fuck up. https://t.co/CfmjQI9CCM — Lee ? Carter (@carterforva) January 20, 2020

Here’s an idea… Shut the fuck up. https://t.co/sqf5SuvuYG — Lee ? Carter (@carterforva) January 19, 2020

So you chose to tweet this. Here’s why you should’ve shut the fuck up. https://t.co/1Kvv2ovL6h — Lee ? Carter (@carterforva) January 19, 2020

I want people who Nazid want to murder… To have the ability to stop Nazis from murdering them. Also, shut the fuck up. https://t.co/6fOgJk22cP — Lee ? Carter (@carterforva) January 19, 2020

I have zero faith in it remaining gun free when thousands of Nazis show up so maybe shut the fuck up. https://t.co/5q6GHaMdsO — Lee ? Carter (@carterforva) January 19, 2020

Veteran to veteran… Shut the fuck up, boot. https://t.co/ExHJFyJ6rc — Lee ? Carter (@carterforva) January 19, 2020