Man meets couple, then ‘scratched, bitten and stabbed’

Prince William police press release | On January 15 at 2:08 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 15600 block of Montview Dr. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a stabbing.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, reported to police that he was with a man and a woman he met that night when an altercation ensued. During the encounter, the victim, he was scratched, bitten and stabbed by the other parties. Eventually, the victim was able to separate himself and flee the residence. The victim reported minor injuries. During the investigation, officers identified the woman as Genevieve Marie VIRAGO, and obtained warrants for her arrest. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues as officers seek to identify the man involved.

Wanted: [No Photo Available] Genevieve Marie VIRAGO, 27, of the 12700 block of Tadworth Pl. in Woodbridge Described as a white female, 5’6”, 140lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes Wanted for malicious wounding