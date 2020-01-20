Grading system changes to take effect Jan. 24; valedictorian ranking ends

Prince William County reminds parents and students about changes to the school division’s grading policy that will do away with the tradition of honoring a class valedictorian.

Prince William County Public Schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta statement | There is not a new grading system, just clarification and improvement to our current practices. Some of the improvements include: making sure academic grades do not include behaviors and conduct, but rather are summary of performance on specific learning objectives or standards taught.

We also encourage students to have an opportunity to demonstrate mastery on their assessments in areas where they might have done poorly, by engaging in additional practice and trying again, when they demonstrate they have taken steps to improve their knowledge or skill in a specific area.

There are several additional courses that have been designated as advanced courses that will receive additional weight (4.5 rather than 4.0- what they referred to as prerequisite courses) because of their increased requirements.

Yes, the valedictorian ranking will go away. In many cases the absolute ranking practice causes students to choose courses only because of the course weighting and not necessarily choose the courses they wish to pursue, and many times the difference in points between the top GPAs is very small.