Grading system changes to take effect Jan. 24; valedictorian ranking ends

Prince William County reminds parents and students about changes to the school division’s grading policy that will do away with the tradition of honoring a class valedictorian.
Prince William County Public Schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta statement | There is not a new grading system, just clarification and improvement to our current practices. Some of the improvements include: making sure academic grades do not include behaviors and conduct, but rather are summary of performance on specific learning objectives or standards taught.
We also encourage students to have an opportunity to demonstrate mastery on their assessments in areas where they might have done poorly, by engaging in additional practice and trying again, when they demonstrate they have taken steps to improve their knowledge or skill in a specific area.
There are several additional courses that have been designated as advanced courses that will receive additional weight (4.5 rather than 4.0- what they referred to as prerequisite courses) because of their increased requirements.
Yes, the valedictorian ranking will go away. In many cases the absolute ranking practice causes students to choose courses only because of the course weighting and not necessarily choose the courses they wish to pursue, and many times the difference in points between the top GPAs is very small.
More details in a Prince William County Public Schools press release | As a reminder for parents of current 10th-grade students, with the end of the first semester on January 24, current sophomores are the first students whose grades will be computed under the new grade point average (GPA) and class rank calculations that became effective in the 2018-19 school year, following revisions to Regulation 661.01-1 (PDF)
For all students pursuing a standard or advanced studies diploma, a percentile rank in class will be computed for the first time this semester and each semester after that point leading up to graduation from high school.
The GPA will be computed by adding the total quality points for all credits attempted, with the exception of the first attempt of a repeated course, and dividing the sum by the total number of credits earned.
Beginning with students who are currently sophomores this 2019-20 school year, honor designation will be available, but calculations will no longer produce absolute class ranks.
GPA and class ranks for 11th and 12th-grade students will continue to be computed under the previous system.
School officials approved the changes in 2017.