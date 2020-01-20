Franklin snags multiple titles early, heads OmniRide Commission

Angela Franklin may new on the block, but that’s not stopping her from being placed into important positions in the community.

The newly-elected Woodbridge District Supervisor announced she will replace former Lake Ridge District Supervisor Ruth Anderson as Chair of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission Board of Commissioners (OmniRide).

Franklin’s press release | Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin was elected Chair of The Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) during its organizational meeting. PRTC also is known as Omniride is a multi-modal public transportation system comprised of six jurisdictions. These jurisdictions are: Prince William County, Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg. The PRTC provides bus, van and train services, as well as other transportation services and programs. “I am honored to serve in this role and look forward to working with all members of the PRTC and staff to increase the efficiency of service for our commuters.” Supervisor Franklin said. Supervisor Franklin has also been elected to serve on the following Boards and Commissions. Planning Coordination Advisory Committee for The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority;

The Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission;

The Virginia Association of Counties;

The Virginia Railway Express Board;

The Council of Governments Regions Forward Coalition

On January 7, her appointment as Chair Pro-Tem of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors sparked discussion among her fellow leaders. In the role, she will preside over the meeting in the unlikely event Ann Wheeler, Chair-At large, or Victor Angry, Vice-Chairman is both absent from the meeting.

The Pro-tem title historically went to the person below the Vice-Chairman with the most seniority on the Board. For years, the title belonged to John Jenkins, the longest-serving Supervisor in Prince William County history. Angry replaced Jenkins after his death in February 2019.

Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, a Republican, called Franklin’s appointment to the position a partisan move by the newly-controlled Democratic Board of Supervisors. “I can’t help but question long-standing tradition for decades this board under Republican control, had John Jenkins, the most senior member, and a Democrat I might add, as our Pro-Tem.”

Lawson offered a failed friendly amendment to the motion by Lake Ridge District Supervisor Kenny Boddye to appoint Franklin the Pro-Tem, urging the Board to choose Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland, whose been on the Board since 2010.

Angry seconded the amendment to the motion, calling himself “a man of tradition.”

“I certainly understand tradition. I certainly respect tradition. But, if I may offer, that if that just because it’s tradition it doesn’t mean it has to happen,” said Franklin. “I will just offer that things change and it’s OK for things to change.”