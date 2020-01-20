Expanded turn lanes open ahead of Downtown Fredericksburg bridge closure

Press release | The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has opened dual left-turn lanes from the Blue & Gray Parkway to Route 2 (Dixon Street) in the City of Fredericksburg ahead of the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project. The bridge crosses the Rappahannock River and connects Stafford County with Fredericksburg via Route 3 (William Street).

The dual left-turn lanes will increase capacity on the Dixon Street exit ramp for vehicles turning left onto Dixon Street. This will keep the right turn lane accessible for vehicles using the detour to downtown Fredericksburg while a detour is in place for the bridge project.

Construction to improve the detour route for the closure of the Chatham Bridge began in early October 2019. The signed detour route will be the Blue & Gray Parkway and Dixon Street.

The Chatham Bridge over the Rappahannock River is anticipated to close in late spring 2020 for a $23.4 million rehabilitation project.

As part of the ramp improvements, VDOT and its contractor have installed signs along the detour route, which will remain covered until the bridge closure.

CES, Consulting, Inc. was awarded a $485,632 contract for the exit ramp improvements and sign installation.

The Chatham Bridge may be closed to traffic as soon as late May 2020 for 16-18 months for significant maintenance. Crews will replace the bridge deck with a smoother concrete travel surface, replace the bridge beams, and improve the bridge’s approaches and substructure. A new dedicated path for pedestrians and bicyclists will be added along the eastbound lanes, and a barrier will separate the new path from vehicle traffic.

Weather conditions during construction may affect this estimated schedule. Financial incentives will be included in the contract to encourage the early completion of the project. Temporary changes to the traffic pattern at Route 1, Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue in Fredericksburg near the Falmouth Bridge will also be made to accommodate heavier traffic demand during the detour.