Pedestrian struck, killed in Triangle on Saturday night

Prince William police press release | On January 15 at 5:58 PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and Quantico Gateway Dr in Triangle (22172) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2010 Explorer Sport-Trac was traveling northbound on Jefferson Davis Hwy, just past the intersection with Quantico Gateway Dr, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, identified as a 23-year-old man, was walking within the roadway on Jefferson Davis Hwy and not the designated sidewalk available.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene and the driver was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries from the crash on January 19. Speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle.

Identified:

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Giovanni Crystalgo CABALLEROS, 23, of Dumfries

The driver of the 2010 Explorer Sport-Trac was identified as a 54-year-old man of Manassas