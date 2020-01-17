Snow/sleet mix to affect region on Saturday

We’re expecting some snow and sleet in our region tomorrow. A winter weather advisory will be in place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday for Prince William County, where a mix of up to three inches of snow and sleet are possible.
The frozen precipitation will change over to rain later in the day, according to forecasters.
Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service office |
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday
Snow and sleet likely before 1pm, then rain and sleet between 1 pm and 4 pm, then rain after 4 pm. High near 37. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
We’re also hearing from the Virginia Department of Transportation who is urging drivers to heed the snow and ice.
From VDOT | VDOT Asks Drivers To:
- Closely monitor the weather, as forecasts can improve or worsen quickly.
- Check current conditions before traveling with local media, at www.511virginia.org, on the free app for Apple and Android, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.
- If road conditions become hazardous, delay travel for your safety and to give trucks time to treat roads. Leave earlier or delay trips to avoid driving in worsening conditions.
- Be aware of the potential for slick spots on areas prone to freezing such as bridges, ramps and overpasses.
- Allow extra time for trips, brake lightly and allow plenty of following distance. Ensure enough gas and plenty of wiper fluid, proper tires, medication, an emergency car kit, and always use your headlights.
- Give trucks plenty of room to work, as they are heavy and slow-moving.