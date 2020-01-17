Snow/sleet mix to affect region on Saturday

We’re expecting some snow and sleet in our region tomorrow. A winter weather advisory will be in place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday for Prince William County, where a mix of up to three inches of snow and sleet are possible.

The frozen precipitation will change over to rain later in the day, according to forecasters.

Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service office | Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Saturday

Snow and sleet likely before 1pm, then rain and sleet between 1 pm and 4 pm, then rain after 4 pm. High near 37. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible. Saturday Night

A chance of rain before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

We’re also hearing from the Virginia Department of Transportation who is urging drivers to heed the snow and ice.