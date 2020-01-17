Charlotte Russe to return to Spotsylvania Towne Center

After the original company filed for bankruptcy last year, it was purchased by Canadian-based firm YM, Inc.
Now, women’s fashion brand Charlotte Russe is returning to malls in the U.S., and that includes a new location at Spotsylvania Towne Center.
Spotsylvania Towne Center press release | A familiar name in women’s fashion is soon returning to Spotsylvania Towne Centre, near Fredericksburg. Charlotte Russe will open by late March, in a 6,300 square foot location across from JCPenney.
Charlotte Russe is a destination for the latest clothing, footwear and accessory trends.
Named after a delicious French dessert, Charlotte Russe began its sweet journey in 1975 with the first store opening in Carlsbad, California. Putting a spotlight on women in their teens and early twenties, the store offered access to major fashion trends at value-oriented prices.
In 2019, Charlotte Russe took a brief hiatus but is now reopening under new ownership, YM Inc. of Toronto, Ontario. Details of a Grand Opening Celebration will soon be announced.
Spotsylvania Towne Centre has been serving the people of northern Virginia since 1980. It is located at the junction of Interstate 95 and Route 3, near Fredericksburg. The 1.7 million square foot complex offers more than 120 department stores, specialty shops, restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues.