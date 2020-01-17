Charges filed after woman struck twice, killed; Police seek info on 2nd vehicle

Charges have been filed after a 67-year-old woman was struck by two cars and killed while walking in a crosswalk in Dumfries in October 2019.

Prince William police press release | On January 15, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit charged the juvenile driver in connection to the fatal crash that occurred in the 3600 block of Graham Park Rd. in Triangle (22172) on October 11, 2019.

Investigators continue to ask for the public’s help in providing information on the second vehicle involved in the crash that also struck the victim before leaving the scene. The vehicle is described as a dark colored sedan. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Charged on January 15: [Juvenile]

A 16-year-old female juvenile of Triangle

Charged with reckless driving

Court Date: Pending | Status: Not Available

Identified:

The deceased is identified as Zorka VESOVIC, 67, of Woodbridge

Fatal Crash Investigation *UPDATE [Previously Released] – On October 11, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit received additional information concerning the fatal crash that occurred in the 3600 block of Graham Park Rd. in Triangle (22172) earlier that morning. The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck a second time by a second vehicle that did not stop. The second striking vehicle is identified as a dark colored, newer model Toyota Camry that may have damage to the under carriage. The investigation continues as investigators seek information about the additional vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On October 11 at 6:53AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 3600 block of Graham Park Rd. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a 2010 Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Graham Park Rd. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, identified as a 67-year-old-woman, who was walking within the crosswalk. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was identified as a 16-year-old female juvenile. The investigation continues.