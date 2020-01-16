Manassas eagles documentary wins film fest grand prize

Press release | The nature documentary “Who’s Protecting Our National Bird?” has been awarded the grand prize for the Virginia film contest of the RVA Environmental Film Festival in Richmond.

“I am humbled and honored to have received the award of the grand prize for our documentary on the plight of bald eagles nationwide. Though they have returned in numbers, bald eagles are increasingly challenged by habitat loss as developers encroach upon their large territories. When I saw what was happening to our only eagle pair in Manassas, Virginia, I knew I had to document and investigate it. This film is a first-hand account of citizens taking on local, state, and federal agencies that are failing to protect the environment for these wonderful, majestic creatures,” said film producer Victor Rook.

The mission of the RVA Environmental Film Festival is to showcase films that bring awareness to the environmental issues facing the city, region, and planet.

Now in its 10th year, the festival was founded as The Biggest Picture: Richmond’s First Environmental Film Festival under the James River Film Society. In 2011, the Sierra Club – Falls of the James Group backed the event as the RVA Environmental Film Festival. Support from the community for the festival grows with each passing year. This year the festival runs from February 7 through 14 and will screen twenty films around the Richmond area.

The grand prize includes a check for $1,000, which will be presented at the time of screening. “Who’s Protecting Our National Bird?” will screen on Sunday, February 9, at the historic Byrd Theatre at 2:50 p.m. Admission to the public is free. Byrd Theatre is located at 2908 W. Cary Street, Richmond, Virginia.