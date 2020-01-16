Final round of I-95 study meetings start Jan. 28 in Fredericksburg

Following news of the Governor Ralph Northam’s plans to invest nearly $4 billion to passenger rail, and to hike the gas tax, transportation officials are planning another round of meetings on Interstate 95.

They estimate it will cost $12.5 billion to add a new lane in each direction of the interstate, between Thornburg and the Occoquan River. When it is done, they said, it’ll already be congested.

That was the initial findings of a study of the highway, from North Carolina to Maryland. This latest round of meetings will update residents on the study before it heads to the General Assembly.