City signal light ‘beyond repair,’ alternatives considered

Fredericksburg press release | The signal cable and equipment at Prince Edward and George streets near Hurkamp Park are beyond repair.

Our Public Works crew has set the signal to flashing red on both the Prince Edward Street and the George Street approaches and has added temporary stop signs to the intersection. The City is working with Kimley-Horn consultants to study whether the signalized intersection is warranted or if it can be decommissioned and another method of traffic control be implemented.

We hope to provide an update in the next month. In the meantime, please use caution at the intersection and obey posted signs.

For more information, please feel free to contact our Public Works Department at 540-372-1023.