Can you ID this bank robbery suspect?

Prince William police are asking for help in nabbing the man suspected in an October 2019 bank robbery in Woodbridge.

Prince William police press release | Bank Robbery ASSISTANCE REQUESTED – Robbery detectives continue to ask for the public’s help identifying the suspect involved in the robbery of the BB&T Bank on River Heritage Blvd in Woodbridge on October 30, 2019. Video surveillance of the incident is being made publicly available. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Bank Robbery [Previously Released] – On October 30 at 3:11 PM, officers responded to the BB&T Bank located at 16541 River Ridge Blvd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man entered the bank and approached a teller. During the encounter, the man passed a note to the teller which demanded money and implied the suspect was armed. No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot. A police K-9 responded to the scene to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A male, unknown race, between 33-37 years of age, 5’7”, 170lbs with a dark complexion

Last seen wearing a dark-colored hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black glasses, and gloves