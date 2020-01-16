Can you ID this bank robbery suspect?

Prince William police are asking for help in nabbing the man suspected in an October 2019 bank robbery in Woodbridge.
Prince William police press release | Bank Robbery ASSISTANCE REQUESTED – Robbery detectives continue to ask for the public’s help identifying the suspect involved in the robbery of the BB&T Bank on River Heritage Blvd in Woodbridge on October 30, 2019. Video surveillance of the incident is being made publicly available. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
Bank Robbery [Previously Released] – On October 30 at 3:11 PM, officers responded to the BB&T Bank located at 16541 River Ridge Blvd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man entered the bank and approached a teller. During the encounter, the man passed a note to the teller which demanded money and implied the suspect was armed. No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot. A police K-9 responded to the scene to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
A male, unknown race, between 33-37 years of age, 5’7”, 170lbs with a dark complexion
Last seen wearing a dark-colored hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black glasses, and gloves
In other news, the Stafford sheriff’s office says a North Stafford fast food eatery became the target of a counterfeiter.
Stafford sheriff’s press release | COUNTERFEIT
Panda Express, 320 Garrisonville Road, 01/15, 9:37 p.m. The store manager reported that a customer paid with two counterfeit $50 bills. The incident is under investigation.
Sheetz, 10 Washington Square Plaza, 01/15, 9:37 p.m. An employee reported that a customer attempted to get change for a counterfeit $100 bill. The employee recognized that the bill was fraudulent and did not provide change. The customer left the store and returned shortly thereafter and entered the men’s restroom. A counterfeit $100 bill was later found in the restroom. The incident is under investigation.