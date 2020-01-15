City residents respond: ‘Manassas Park without a library is a very shortsighted decision’

As Manassas Park considers getting out, its residents are urging it to stay in.

City residents were asked to weigh in on the Prince William Public Library System, of which the city is a member, recently courtesy of a survey from the Manassas Park Community Center.

The survey comes as it, and its neighboring city of Manassas, is considering learning the PrincE William County Library System and striking out on their own. That would end a years-long shared services agreement where both cities agreed to pay the county’s library system so its residents could check out books and materials, and to use the facilities.

However, Manassas is considering opening a new library inside the Wellington Station shopping center and outsourcing its operations to a private firm. Manassas Park has made no decision on how to proceed.

There were 10 responses from Manassas Park residents who were upset about the possibility of the city leaving the county library system. When asked about what residents and their household liked most about the library, one comment states, “the wide array of resources available through the [Prince William County] library network… we cannot replicate that in the Park. We don’t have the resources.”

Another stated, “The fact that almost every single book I have ever needed has been available to check out. If [Prince William] doesn’t have it, Fairfax usually does. Please do not do anything to cause us to lose access to the Prince William and Fairfax county libraries. Make sure we have reciprocity.”

“That communities with libraries are exposing their residents to things that expand their minds and help them learn. [Manassas Park] without a library is a very shortsighted decision.”

When asked what frustrations the survey respondents and their household had when engaging with the library, people also aired their frustration about Manassas Park’s library decision.

One respondent wrote, “Manassas Park’s lack of information to the public about deciding to pull out of the agreement.”

Manassas Park officials are still working out a plan on what to do next.

“We have not yet achieved an agreement and are continuing to negotiate. The views of our residents are important to us and their comments will be taken into consideration when negotiating,” penned Mayor Janet Rishell in an email to Potomac Local.

In nearby Manassas, leaders there have told us they will have a new plan in place by June 30, the end of the fiscal year. That could mean separating from the county, or inking a new deal with the county system.

Residents of both Manassas and Manassas Park use Central Library on Mathis Avenue in Manassas. It temporarily closed yesterday for six months for renovations, as crews will make the library more ADA compliant, as well as move the Ruth E. Lloyd Information Center (RELIC) from nearby Bull Run Library to Central.

A total of 124 people have responded to the Manassas Park survey so far, but only 103 went past the first question, and not all of them fully completed the survey, with at least 78 respondents answering the majority of the questions, explained Jerry Swisher, a city employee.

A total of 86% of the respondents were Manassas Park residents, and 91% of the respondents had library cards for the Prince William Library system. A total of 25% of the respondents said they visit the library between 21-50 times a year, while 23% visit over 50 times a year.

Respondents said they mainly go to the library to borrow books, but using the children’s library and borrowing CDs, videos, or audiotapes were the next top choices.

A total of 50% of respondents said they have been using the library’s online services for more than four years.

When asked how important having a physical library as a community service in the City of Manassas Park was, on a scale of 1-10, the average response was seven.

A total of 31% of respondents said that members of their household had visited the library for programs 1-6 times in the last year. Children’s storytime ranked as the program with the highest interest, followed by craft classes and then STEM programming for children and teens (ages 0-17).