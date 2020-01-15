‘Cinderella’ by Virginia National Ballet coming to the Hylton

Press release | See the magic when the clock strikes midnight in this brand-new production of Cinderella by Virginia National Ballet on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2 pm and 6:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.

VNB, led by the award-winning Artistic Director and Choreographer Rafik Hegab, is known for presenting full-length story ballets such as Aladdin, Snow White, The Nutcracker, La Boheme, and Aida, as well as unique contemporary ballets such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Life in the Fast Lane, Carmina Burana, Carmen, and more.

This world premiere production of Cinderella is set to the famous orchestral score by Sergei Prokoviev composed in 1944, following the traditional story and set to new choreography by Master Choreographer Rafik Hegab. Set to music, with beautiful sets and costumes, the world-class dancers of Virginia National Ballet will bring the magical story of Cinderella to life on the stage of the Hylton Performing Arts Center, Merchant Hall.

VNB’s principal dancer Saaya Pikula dances the title role of Cinderella. Pikula has charmed audiences with her portrayals of Snow White, Jasmine, Sugar Plum Fairy, Mimi, Aida and many other roles.

Her Prince Charming will be danced by VNB’s principal male dancer, Emanuel Tavares, of Brazil. He recently starred as Aladdin in VNB’s recent productions, as well as the Prince in Snow White, Cavalier in The Nutcracker, Radames in Aida, Rodolfo in La Boheme, Radames in Aida and many more roles. He is equally convincing in both romantic leads as well as strong warrior roles.

Also dancing are VNB’s roster of international, professional dancers including Daniela Moya, Quinn Fieldstone, Regan Shaw, and Olga Aru, all of whom debuted with VNB in 2018, and new dancers Minghong Xu, Allison Cannon, Victoria Manning, Rebecca Ailstock, Caroline Beard, Luiz Paulo Martins, and Henry DeCarvalo.

Supporting the professional company will be a group of students from Virginia National Ballet School who will be selected out of an audition to be able to perform in this production.

More information can be found online and tickets can be purchased at the Hylton Performing Arts Center Box Office or tickets.com — $40 Adults, $25 Children.