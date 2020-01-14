Taco, menu prices upset man accused of pulling knife on employees

Press release | A man was arrested on Monday night by deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office after a verbal dispute over tacos with a Taco Bell employee led the suspect to pull a knife and threaten to assault employees.

On January 13, 2020, at approximately 8:11 p.m., Deputy Bolinsky responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon at the Taco Bell located at 730 Warrenton Road. The 9-1-1 caller, a Taco Bell employee, reported that a customer pulled a knife on him.

Upon arrival, the deputy located the suspect running through a nearby parking lot. He was identified as Octavious Hodges, 39, of Fredericksburg. Witnesses told deputies that they observed the suspect becoming upset over the type of taco he received and the price of items on the menu. The suspect then argued with employees and subsequently pulled out a knife and threatened them. He lunged at them with the knife twice.

Deputy Myers and his K9 partner, Gunner, responded to the scene and located the knife in a grassy area near Goodwill.

The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of attempted malicious wounding, assault, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice.