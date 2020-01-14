Prince William tables push for red-flag law, increased mental health funding

Prince William County leaders have heard enough.

They and decided the Board of County Supervisors won’t hold a meeting on January 21 to take up the topic of gun control and mental health.

With a motion by Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry and seconded by Brenstsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, the Board voted unanimously to table the resolution that urged lawmakers in Richmond to pass a red flag law and provide more money for mental health treatment.

The red flag law would allow a judge to temporarily remove a person’s rights to bear arms if the judge deemed the person was a threat to themselves or others. As for the mental health needs, many Prince William police officers, as well as law enforcement officers across the state are spending more of their working hours declining with cases of mental illness.

Authorities say it’s taking cops off the street and away from patrol duties.

The move comes just one week after a hotly contentious meeting at the Prince William Board of County Supervisors when the resolution was proposed. Hundreds of Second Amendment rights advocates packed what was the first meeting of the year for the Board and gave more than four hours of testimony, urging Supervisors not to pass the resolution.

It was not only the first meeting of the New Year but also under the leadership of Chair, At-large Ann Wheeler, who introduced the resolution.

“Last week was a very hot topic,” Angry said. “It was very challenging at times.”

Last month, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors under former Chairman At-large Corey Stewart passed a resolution declaring the Prince William a “constitutional” county where the right to bear arms would be protected as outlined in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The NRA is planning a lobbying day in Richmond on January 20 when tens of thousands are expected to descend onto the state capitol urging lawmakers to toss out bills introduced by Democrats vying for tougher gun restrictions.

At the capitol on Monday, four gun bills advanced in committee, such as the one-gun-per-month purchase limit, universal firearm background checks, and a red flag law that Prince William Supervisors were calling for.

Senate Bill 16, filed by Falls Church Senator Dick Saslaw, banning the sale and possession of assault rifles in the state was stricken from the record at the request of the senator.