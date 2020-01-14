Manassas inks deal for parking at Landing at Cannon Branch

Visitors to the Landing at Cannon Branch will need a place to park their cars once a new office building opens. A new lease approved Monday by the City Council will see to that.

The council approved a five-year lease with Buchanan Partners, so it can build 70 parking spaces on a piece of land that’s about the size of four-acres, where a new 20,000 square foot office and retail building is going up.

Buchanan will pay the city $10 a year for the property, and the parking spaces will be used by anyone who visits the development. In addition to retail and office space, the new development is also home to apartments and townhouses.

The development is designed with shared parking in mind, so visitors to the retail and offices will share parking. A new two-story parking garage is also slated to be built at the site in the future, as part of the development’s long-term plan. It could possibly replace the city-owned building that, until last year, housed a Virginia DMV office, said city economic development director Patrick Small.

The city chose not to sell the property outright to be used for parking, added Small.

A new Tru by Hilton Home 2 Suites hotel will also open at the site and it will have it’s own parking lot with enough spaces to accommodate its guests.

Buchanan Partners started the Landing at Cannon Branch development in 2015. It’s located at the intersection of Godwin Drive and Gateway Boulevard.

The project was going to be anchored by a new Heritage Brewery and distribution center. Plans for the brewery fell apart about a year ago.