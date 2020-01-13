New info from Stafford: Truslow Road detour coming w/ no signal light

Updated 11:30 a.m Jan. 14 | In the post below, we told you we would follow up with Stafford County officials on a request from the Board of Supervisors to the Commonwealth Transportation Board in Richmond, or a request to add a temporary signal light at Route 1 and Truslow Road.
Statement from the county | At this time, we have not heard any response from the Secretary of Transportation, to which we sent the letter.
The request to the CTB was made in December and comes as local Virginia Department of Transportation officials denied the installation of a temporary signal, calling it unnecessary.
The light would be in place during a detour noted below, as construction crews plan to close the Truslow Road bridge over Interstate 95 in the coming weeks.
Original post | The effort to replace bridges that carry drivers over Interstate 95 continues in Stafford County.
Bridges on Truslow Road and American Legion Road that both cross the interstate highway at separate points will be replaced to accommodate the extension of E-ZPass toll lanes from North Stafford to a terminus near Truslow Road, just north of Route 17 in southern Stafford County.
Virginia Department of Transportation press release | Route 652 (Truslow Road) in Stafford County will close at the bridge over Interstate 95 on Monday, Jan. 27, weather permitting, for construction of a new overpass as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
A detour will be in place for nine months while work is underway. Truslow Road is anticipated to reopen at the overpass in fall 2020.
The signed detour route will be Route 1, Route 17 and Plantation Drive. Drivers are encouraged to use the most convenient alternate route when the overpass closes.
See an online map of the detour route.
VDOT says traffic conditions on Route 1 will be closely monitored during the roadwork. However, Stafford County officials say that’s not good enough and have urged the agency to install a new, temporary signal light at Route 1 and Truslow Road.
It replied, saying the intersection doesn’t need one. And that prompted the Stafford Board of Supervisors to petition leaders in Richmond for a signal light in late December (we’re working on a follow-up to that story in a new post, so stay tuned).
In the meantime, VDOT says flashing signs and new pavement marking should do the trick.
VDOT statement | VDOT recently installed additional pavement markings on Route 1 at the Truslow Road intersection and will soon install new temporary signs before the bridge closure on Jan. 27.
To bring more attention to left-turning vehicles from Truslow Road, VDOT will install temporary flashing signs on Route 1 northbound and southbound.
Crews recently completed painting a second “X” on Route 1 southbound to encourage drivers to not block the Truslow Road intersection. The second set of “Don’t Block the Box” pavement markings are aimed to further enhance sight distance for left-turning vehicles when Route 1 southbound traffic is queued.
VDOT says the demolition of the existing bridge will begin shortly after its closure to traffic, and that the work will continue for about four to six weeks.
VDOT statement | Bridge demolition will require intermittent full traffic stops on I-95 and can only occur during overnight hours to limit the impact to I-95 travelers. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals between midnight and 3 a.m. are scheduled for the early morning hours starting Tuesday, Feb. 4, weather permitting. Specific dates and times for these lane closures and full traffic stops will be announced.
Built in 1963, the Truslow Road bridge is located between Beagle Road and Samuel Lane. It is structurally deficient, which is an indicator that the bridge requires maintenance or replacement to improve its condition.
The I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project is replacing the Truslow Road bridge to accommodate construction of two new reversible Express Lanes in the median.
Crews are currently building the 10-mile extension of the I-95 Express Lanes in the median of I-95 from south of Exit 143 (Route 610) to the vicinity of Exit 133 (Route 17).
The new two-lane Truslow Road overpass will be slightly wider than the existing bridge, and it will be lengthened to accommodate any future I-95 widening.
Truslow Road carries approximately 2,600 vehicles a day, according to a 2018 traffic count.
American Legion Road Overpass
The Express Lanes project will also replace the bridge on Route 628 (American Legion Road) over I-95 in Stafford.
Construction of these new bridges will be sequential and limited to nine months.
American Legion Road will not close until the Truslow Road overpass has reopened. The American Legion Road overpass is anticipated to close fall 2020 and reopen in summer 2021.
The signed detour will be Centreport Parkway and Route 1.
Project Background
Construction on the $565 million project began in July 2019. In addition to the 10-mile Express Lanes extension, the project will build seven new bridges and new access points.
Project features include:
- Two reversible high-occupancy toll lanes in the existing median of I-95
- The lanes will connect to the I-95 southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and the I-95 northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project
- Additional access to the I-95 Express Lanes will be added near the Route 17 and Route 630 (Courthouse Road) I-95 interchanges in Stafford, and near the Russell Road interchange at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Prince William County.
The extended Express Lanes are anticipated to open to traffic in late 2022. All work related to the project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
Transurban, the operator of the existing 95 Express Lanes facility, is managing the construction of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. The design-build project contractor is a joint venture between Branch Civil and Flatiron.