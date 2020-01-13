New info from Stafford: Truslow Road detour coming w/ no signal light

Updated 11:30 a.m Jan. 14 | In the post below, we told you we would follow up with Stafford County officials on a request from the Board of Supervisors to the Commonwealth Transportation Board in Richmond, or a request to add a temporary signal light at Route 1 and Truslow Road.

Statement from the county | At this time, we have not heard any response from the Secretary of Transportation, to which we sent the letter.

The request to the CTB was made in December and comes as local Virginia Department of Transportation officials denied the installation of a temporary signal, calling it unnecessary.

The light would be in place during a detour noted below, as construction crews plan to close the Truslow Road bridge over Interstate 95 in the coming weeks.

Original post | The effort to replace bridges that carry drivers over Interstate 95 continues in Stafford County.

Bridges on Truslow Road and American Legion Road that both cross the interstate highway at separate points will be replaced to accommodate the extension of E-ZPass toll lanes from North Stafford to a terminus near Truslow Road, just north of Route 17 in southern Stafford County.

Virginia Department of Transportation press release | Route 652 (Truslow Road) in Stafford County will close at the bridge over Interstate 95 on Monday, Jan. 27, weather permitting, for construction of a new overpass as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. A detour will be in place for nine months while work is underway. Truslow Road is anticipated to reopen at the overpass in fall 2020. The signed detour route will be Route 1, Route 17 and Plantation Drive. Drivers are encouraged to use the most convenient alternate route when the overpass closes. See an online map of the detour route.

VDOT says traffic conditions on Route 1 will be closely monitored during the roadwork. However, Stafford County officials say that’s not good enough and have urged the agency to install a new, temporary signal light at Route 1 and Truslow Road.

It replied, saying the intersection doesn’t need one. And that prompted the Stafford Board of Supervisors to petition leaders in Richmond for a signal light in late December (we’re working on a follow-up to that story in a new post, so stay tuned).

In the meantime, VDOT says flashing signs and new pavement marking should do the trick.

VDOT statement | VDOT recently installed additional pavement markings on Route 1 at the Truslow Road intersection and will soon install new temporary signs before the bridge closure on Jan. 27. To bring more attention to left-turning vehicles from Truslow Road, VDOT will install temporary flashing signs on Route 1 northbound and southbound. Crews recently completed painting a second “X” on Route 1 southbound to encourage drivers to not block the Truslow Road intersection. The second set of “Don’t Block the Box” pavement markings are aimed to further enhance sight distance for left-turning vehicles when Route 1 southbound traffic is queued.

VDOT says the demolition of the existing bridge will begin shortly after its closure to traffic, and that the work will continue for about four to six weeks.