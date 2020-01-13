Virginia DMVs to close for upcoming holidays

Press release | All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed on the following days for state holidays and observances:

January 17: Lee-Jackson Day

January 20: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

February 17: George Washington Day

May 25: Memorial Day

July 3: Independence Day

September 7: Labor Day

October 12: Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day

November 11: Veterans Day

The holiday schedule for Thanksgiving and Christmas will be announced at a later date.

DMV customers are encouraged to save time – and perhaps a few dollars – by taking advantage of more than 40 transactions available online at dmvNOW.com. For example, a customer can renew his/her vehicle registration online on a holiday and avoid a last-minute trip to DMV when the office reopens and a $5 in-person fee.

Also, some DMV Select locations, run mostly by local governments, may operate outside of the state holiday closing schedule. There are 55 DMV Select offices across the state, which process mostly vehicle-related transactions including registration renewals, titles and license plates. Driver licenses and ID card services are not available at DMV Select offices. To find out if a DMV Select in your area is open on a state holiday, visit dmvNOW.com/DMVSelect.