Stafford High School to coordinate voter registration drive

Press release | The senior class officers and Student Council Association (SCA) at Stafford High School (SHS) are coordinating a voter registration drive at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Part motivational speech, part educational assembly, the event will inform SHS seniors on voter registration procedures, obtaining a photo identification, and the absentee ballot process before providing approximately 50 Chromebooks in the auditorium for students to register to vote.

“It’s important that the youth in this country honor their civic duty and vote because we are the future leaders of the world,” said Davis Smith, SHS Senior Class President. “We should do what we can to shape the future in whatever way possible.”

The SCA and senior class officers will help supervise and monitor registration after the assembly. They will also offer assistance during lunch periods from January 22-24, 2020 to facilitate registration for seniors not available on the 21st.

“Our goal is to get at least half of all voting-eligible seniors to register to vote. Providing our seniors several opportunities to register that week will allow students who were absent or forgot their Social Security number the chance to still register without doing the process on their own,” said Michael Miller, social studies teacher, and senior class sponsor.

Every year SHS government teachers provide their students a chance to register, however, this is the first year SHS has hosted a voter registration assembly. All seniors are welcome to participate in the registration process, even if they are not old enough to vote in the upcoming election. Class officers, advisors, and government teachers are encouraging students to create posters, draft slogans, or design mock bumper stickers inviting their peers to register and vote.

For a list of voter registration requirements consult the Virginia Department of Elections website. For more information on Stafford County Public Schools visit www.staffordschools.net.