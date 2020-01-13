Published January 13, 2020 at 8:49PM | Updated March 25, 2020 at 9:36PM

On January 7th, 2020 Miyoko Paul, 96 of Woodbridge, Virginia was called home.

She passed peacefully in Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. She leaves behind her late husband William Paul, son Junichi (George) Naito, daughter Wanda Paul-Brazalovics, son in law James Brazalovics, grandchildren Paula Naito, Katie Brazalovics, Justin Brazalovics, Taylor Brazalovics. Great-grandchildren Kaylee Feldt, Bryson Brazalovics and Landon Feldt.

There will be a short graveside service and burial at Quantico National Cemetary on January 17, 2020 at 1 p.m.