Learn how to recognize, reverse an opioid overdose

Press release | More than 600 Virginians died from opioid overdoses in the first half of 2019. In the past few years, drug overdoses took more lives than car crashes or guns. In an effort to stem the rising tide of deaths, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board now offers REVIVE! training.

REVIVE! helps individuals learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to use naloxone to reverse an overdose. Anyone who has a friend or relative using opioids should attend the training. Each attendee will receive a free REVIVE! kit provided by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. The kit includes the supplies needed to administer naloxone. The opioid antidote can be purchased at pharmacies without a prescription in Virginia.

Individuals who complete the training will also be able to receive a free dose of naloxone through the Rappahannock Area Health District.

REVIVE! training sessions will be held at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County. Trainings will be offered:

· Jan. 22, 6:30—8 p.m.

· Feb. 11, 5:30—7 p.m.

· March 26, noon to 1:30 p.m.

· April 29, 6—7:30 p.m.

· May 7, 9:30—11 a.m.

· June 24, 10:30 a.m. to noon

· July 29, 6—7:30 p.m.

· Aug. 26, 12:30—2 p.m.

· Sept. 16, 6—7:30 p.m.

· Oct. 21, 6—7:30 p.m.

· Nov. 12, 12:30—2 p.m.

· Dec. 9, 6—7:30 p.m.

Register online.

Founded in 1970, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (RACSB) provides public mental health, developmental disability, substance abuse and prevention/early intervention services to the residents of the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.