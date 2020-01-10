Rappahannock Regional Library to hold winter book sale

Press release | The Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library will hold a Winter Book Sale January 31-February 4 at the Friends of the Library Center and Bookshop. The “Friends” are opening their warehouse for shoppers to take advantage of bargains and to support the library.

Friday, January 31, 5:30-7:30, will be for members of the Friends of the Library only. Customers who are not already a member can join at the door, or ahead of time at crrlfriends.org/join-us.

Saturday, February 1 and Monday, February 3, 10:00-2:00, all items will be half price.

Tuesday, February 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all items in the Bookshop will be half price, and all items in the warehouse will be $1 per bag.

This Friends of the Library Bookshop features thousands of gently used books, movies, and audiobooks at bargain prices.

The Bookshop is located at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Fredericksburg, 22408, and is open Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library raise funds to enhance the services of CRRL, to focus public attention on the library, and to support the library in developing library services and facilities for the region.

For more information about the Friends, or to join, visit crrlfriends.org.