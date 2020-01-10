2 indecent exposure cases reported in Prince William

Prince William police were called this week to two reports of indecent exposure. The first in Bristow and the second in Dale City.

Prince William police press release | Indecent Exposure – On January 5 at 10:06AM, officers responded to investigate an indecent exposure that was reported to have occurred in the wooded walking paths at the end of Hunting Cove Pl. in Bristow (20136). The victim, a 51-year-old woman, reported to police that an unknown man, later identified as the accused, exposed himself to her while walking in the above area. The victim turned around after he passed and observed the accused expose himself again and make obscene gestures. The accused fled the area after the victim stated she was contacting the police. While investigating, officers received information regarding the identity of the accused. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as, Michael Francis FERNANDEZ Jr., was arrested.

Arrested on January 5:

Michael Francis FERNANDEZ Jr., 19, of 12300 Douglas Fir Lp. in Gainesville

Charged with indecent exposure

Court Date: February 18, 2020 | Bond: Unavailable

Indecent Exposure – On January 5 at 10:06AM, officers responded to investigate an indecent exposure that was reported to have occurred in the wooded walking paths at the end of Hunting Cove Pl. in Bristow (20136). The victim, a 51-year-old woman, reported to police that an unknown man, later identified as the accused, exposed himself to her while walking in the above area. The victim turned around after he passed and observed the accused expose himself again and make obscene gestures. The accused fled the area after the victim stated she was contacting the police. While investigating, officers received information regarding the identity of the accused. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as, Michael Francis FERNANDEZ Jr., was arrested.

Arrested on January 5: Michael Francis FERNANDEZ Jr., 19, of 12300 Douglas Fir Lp. in Gainesville Charged with indecent exposure Court Date: February 18, 2020 | Bond: Unavailable