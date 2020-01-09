‘Habitat’ Prince William announces first renovation of 2020

Press release | Thursday, January 23 kicks-off our 2020 build schedule, beginning with the renovation of Touly’s home in Manassas.

At the house, we are going to replace the HVAC, replace flooring throughout, update the appliances, trim, bathrooms, kitchen as needed. We’re going to paint everywhere and make some exterior repairs, as well as replace a door.

Touly had to meet the income, willingness to partner and need requirements of our application process. She has a low income for her family size of three but manages her finances very well.

She was in an overcrowded housing situation. And she has already put in a down payment of sweat equity by attending homeownership classes and volunteering in the ReStore.

Thanks to BB&T, Fulton Bank, an anonymous donor, a generous donation from Manassas Presbyterian Church, Christopher Consultants and several compassionate individuals, we will begin work Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Sign up today for this month’s build days – Thursday through Saturday beginning January 23.