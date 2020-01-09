Another falls victim to Stafford gift-card scam artist

We’ve got another report of a scammer and a victim in Stafford County.

Stafford sheriff’s office press release | Johnson Court, 01/07, 6:55 p.m. A resident reported receiving a phone call from several individuals claiming to be deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The callers told him that there was a warrant out for his arrest for missing jury duty and that he needed to pay a fine with gift cards to avoid arrest.

The resident asked if he could come to the Sheriff’s Office to pay the fine, but the caller said nobody would be there and he needed to pay with gift cards.

The caller purchased $2,800 worth of gift cards and dropped them off at a UPS drop box. The resident then called the Sheriff’s Office and realized he had been involved in a scam. The incident is under investigation.