Stafford Board chooses Bohmke, Coen to lead, 2020 meeting dates

Snowy conditions on the roads forced a late start to the first meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors of 2020.
Scheduled at 3 p.m., the meeting began about 15 minutes late due to the late arrival of new Griffis-Widewater District Supervisor Tinesha Allen, who blamed the delay on the weather. It was Allen’s first meeting as a member of the Board of Supervisors. She unseated former Griffis-Widewater Supervisor Jack Cavalier in a recount election last fall.
Now in session, the Board got to work electing its new leadership. Hartwood District Supervisor Gary Snellings relinquished his job as Board Chairman, and now the job title resides with Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke, who won the nomination in a 6-1 vote with Garrisonville District Supervisor Mark Dudenehfer voting against.
”We’re not perfect, I’m open to criticism. If you feel I’ve made a mistake, come see me and we’ll work it out,” Bohmke told the Board.
Bohmke thanked both Snellings and Dudenhefer for their work as chair and vice-chair, respectively, in 2019.
The same man who nominated Bohmke for Chair would go on to become the Board’s Vice Chairman. Tom Coen, the George Washington District Supervisor who was elected to his first full term on the Board in November 18 after being appointed to fill the seat in January 18, was nominated for the role by newcomer Crystal Vanuch, the newly-elected Rock Hill District Supervisor.
After appointing titles, the Board voted to set its regular meeting schedule for the year. Here’s the schedule approved by the Board:
- January 21, Regular Meeting
Presentation of the FY20 County and Schools Mid-Year
Financial Review
Final Review of the CIP and Joint Board/School Board
meeting to Review Schools CIP Projects
- February 04, Regular Meeting
- February 7-8, Annual Planning Meeting at Airlie in Warrenton, VA
- February 18, Regular Meeting
Presentation of Proposed FY21 Budget and CIP to Board
of Supervisors
- February 25, Budget Work Session – Review of General Fund
Revenue, Expenditures, and Assumptions, and Review of
the Tax Rates and Advertisements
- February 26, Follow up/continuation of February 25, 2020, if needed
- March 03, Regular Meeting
Presentation of Schools’ FY21 Budget Objectives; Authorize
Public Hearings for the FY21 Budget, the Calendar Year 2020
Tax Rates, CIP, and VPSA Bond Borrow
- March 10, Joint Budget Work Session – School Board presents its
Approved Budget
- March 17, Regular Meeting
Budget Work Session (Debt, Financial Policy on Limitations and
CIP
- March 16-20, Stafford County Public Schools Spring Break
March 19, Budget Work Session (Follow-up/continuation of March 17, if needed)
- March 24, Budget Work Session (Other Funds, including Transportation
and Utilities Funds)
- March 26, Budget Work Session (Follow-up/continuation of March 24, if needed)
- March 31, Budget Work Session – as needed
- April 07, Regular Meeting
Public Hearings for FY21 Budget, Tax Rate, CIP
- April 14, Budget Work Session – as needed
- April 21, Regular Meeting
Adoption of CY2020 Tax Rates, FY2021 Budget, and
CIP; Presentation of the Third Quarter Financial Review
at 7:00 PM Session
Budget Work Session – as needed
- May 05, Regular Meeting
(Commissioner of the Revenue has prepared the Tax Bills
and Treasurer has mailed to residents and Business)
- May 19, Regular Meeting
- June 02, Regular Meeting
- June 16, Regular Meeting
- July 07, Regular Meeting
- Summer Recess
- August 18, Regular Meeting
- September 01, Regular Meeting
- September 15, Regular Meeting
- October 06, Regular Meeting
- October 20, Regular Meeting\
- November 04, Regular Meeting (Wednesday)
(Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3, 2020)
- November 08-10, 2020 VACO Annual Meeting
- November 17, Regular Meeting
- December 01, BACC Holiday Gathering
- December 15, Regular Meeting