Stafford Board chooses Bohmke, Coen to lead, 2020 meeting dates

Snowy conditions on the roads forced a late start to the first meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors of 2020.

Scheduled at 3 p.m., the meeting began about 15 minutes late due to the late arrival of new Griffis-Widewater District Supervisor Tinesha Allen, who blamed the delay on the weather. It was Allen’s first meeting as a member of the Board of Supervisors. She unseated former Griffis-Widewater Supervisor Jack Cavalier in a recount election last fall.

Now in session, the Board got to work electing its new leadership. Hartwood District Supervisor Gary Snellings relinquished his job as Board Chairman, and now the job title resides with Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke, who won the nomination in a 6-1 vote with Garrisonville District Supervisor Mark Dudenehfer voting against.

”We’re not perfect, I’m open to criticism. If you feel I’ve made a mistake, come see me and we’ll work it out,” Bohmke told the Board.

Bohmke thanked both Snellings and Dudenhefer for their work as chair and vice-chair, respectively, in 2019.

The same man who nominated Bohmke for Chair would go on to become the Board’s Vice Chairman. Tom Coen, the George Washington District Supervisor who was elected to his first full term on the Board in November 18 after being appointed to fill the seat in January 18, was nominated for the role by newcomer Crystal Vanuch, the newly-elected Rock Hill District Supervisor.

After appointing titles, the Board voted to set its regular meeting schedule for the year. Here’s the schedule approved by the Board: