4 p.m. | We just received an update from Virginia State Police on this morning’s fatal crash near Quantico.

Virginia State Police press release |Trooper J.D. Capra is investigating two crashes that occurred early Wednesday morning (Jan. 8) on Interstate 95 at the 149 mile marker in Prince William County.

At 1:15 a.m. state police was notified of a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-95. A truck – contracted by VDOT to treat the roads – was traveling north in the right lane when it was rear-ended by a 2002 Dodge Ram pulling a fifth-wheel trailer.

The contract vehicle was not treating the road at the time of the crash, but did have its lights activated.

The impact of the crash caused the lights on the Dodge Ram’s trailer to go dark. Minutes later and as state police were responding to the scene, a 2018 Subaru traveling north in the right lane swerved to avoid the dark trailer but struck the rear of it. The impact of that crash caused the Subaru to catch fire.

Virginia State Police Trooper K.J. Page was first to arrive on scene and pulled the Subaru’s driver out of the burning vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge, Kenneth R. Shiley, 43, of New Cumberland, Penn., was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger, Chad D. Shifflett, 42, of Harrisburg, Penn., died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Subaru, Cindy N. Scheett, 60, of Newport News, Va., was transported to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the contract truck, Anduamlak Donduela, 37, of Washington, D.C., was transported to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. He was treated for minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the original crash remains under investigation, though weather does not appear to have been a factor. Charges are pending.