OmniRide on snow day service: ‘We did not deliver’

Earlier today, we told you about some Virginia Railway Express riders who were left out in the cold as they tried to make it home during yesterday’s snowstorm.

The commuter railroad released a statement about why that happened. And now OmniRide, the region’s commuter bus service provider, says it also fell short yesterday in its efforts to provide bus service to federal workers who live in Prince William and Stafford counties.

You’ll remember that the Federal Government closed about 1 p.m. due to snowfall in the region.