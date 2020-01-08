Crash takes the life of Manassas man

A Manassas man has died following a crash in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police press release | Virginia State Police Senior Trooper T. Green is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred January 7, 2020 at 12:56 p.m. Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) at 300 feet east of Route 729 (Carrington Road).

A was 2001 GMC Savana was traveling east on Rt. 55 when the driver lost control, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, and collided with a westbound Fauquier County school bus.

The driver of the GMC, Charles E. Anderson, 71, of Manassas, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Anderson was wearing a seat-belt.

A passenger in the GMC, Mark R. Tee, 48, of Manassas, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Tee was not wearing a seat-belt.

The driver of the school bus, a 59 year-old female, of Warrenton, Va. suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. The female was wearing a seat-belt.

A passenger on the school bus, a 68 year-old female, also suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. Another adult passenger on the school bus was uninjured.

There were no children present on the school bus at the time of the crash.

Slick road conditions were factors in the cause of crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, Fauquier Sheriff’s Office, and VDOT.