Catholic Diocese of Arlington to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered next week by the Catholic Diocese of Arlington.

Diocese press release | On Sunday, January 12, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, will celebrate a Mass in Recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More. The annual Mass honors the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader who was slain almost 52 years ago. “Dr. King courageously persevered in the face of hatred and evil to stand publicly for civil rights. He fought so that all persons, without exception, be treated with the dignity given to them by God,” said Bishop Burbidge. “Dr. King endeavored to end bigotry and prejudice through a message of hope and love. We thank God for his leadership on civil rights and pray for an end to the prejudice and bigotry that, sadly, still exist today.”

There will be an 11 a.m. mass and reception at noon.

The event will be held at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More 3901 Cathedral Lane in Arlington.