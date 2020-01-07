Victims named in Stafford double fatal crash on White Oak Road

Press release | The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that killed two people on Monday on White Oak Road.

On January 6, 2020, at approximately 12:31 p.m., deputies responded to a head-on collision at the intersection of White Oak Road and Kendallwood Drive. When deputies arrived, witnesses reported observing a silver 2017 Acura RDX drift over the centerline into the eastbound lane and strike a white 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.

The driver of the Acura was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as Steven Michael Beveridge, 35, of Fredericksburg.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. She has been identified as Layana Charise Thorbs, 54, of Bryans Road, Maryland.

White Oak Road was closed in both directions for approximately three and a half hours during the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.