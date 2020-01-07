Shots fired near Dumfries, reckless handling charges filed

Police press release | Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On January 5 at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Chesapeake Dr. and Beveridge Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shots fired call.

The investigation revealed that a resident in the area, later identified as the accused, fired shots from the balcony of their residence towards a wooded area, before leaving on foot.

The accused returned to the residence while officers were still on scene and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The accused was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. No injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified Lequienton William HARPER, was arrested.

Arrested on January 5:

Lequienton William HARPER, 64, of 3011 Chesapeake Dr. in Dumfries

Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and intoxicated in public

Court Date: February 6, 2020 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond