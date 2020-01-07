Schools
PWCS will close two hours early today due to forecast snow and icy conditions this afternoon. https://t.co/Vqy3gjBU8D
— PWCS (@PWCSNews) January 7, 2020
All SCPS schools are closed 2 hours early Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. There is no p.m. preschool.
— Stafford Schools (@SCPSchools) January 7, 2020
MCPS will release 2 hours early. All afterschool/evening activities are canceled. PreK students will ride their AM bus/get off at their AM bus stop. No afternoon PreK. AlphaBest will also be closed today. Read more about our inclement weather policies at: https://t.co/OqNMuCEyCJ pic.twitter.com/pFi0cS2F0U
— ManassasCitySchools (@mymcpsva) January 7, 2020
Manassas Park City Schools will dismiss TWO HOURS EARLY today, Tuesday, January 7. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled. Please be safe as you travel home.
— Bruce McDade (@MPCSmcdade) January 7, 2020
Due to the anticipated snow and possible hazardous driving conditions later today, all Fairfax County public schools and offices will close two hours early today, January 7, 2020. (Condition 4).
— Fairfax Schools (@fcpsnews) January 7, 2020
Due to inclement weather all schools will be closing early today, January 7, 2020. High Schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m., Middle Schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m., and Elementary will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. All after school activities are cancelled. pic.twitter.com/ska2uJYKn3
— Spotsylvania Schools (@SpotsySchools) January 7, 2020
FredSchools All after-school activities are cancelled for Fredericksburg City Public Schools on 1/7/2020 due to the possibility of inclement weather this afternoon. #FXBG https://t.co/UnMIqoathP
— Fredericksburg Sch (@FredSchools) January 7, 2020
Government
01/07/2020 — All Prince William County Parks & Recreation facilities will close at 5pm today due to weather. pic.twitter.com/v54L0MFBNy
— PWC Parks & Rec (@PWCParks) January 7, 2020
01/07/2020 — All Prince William County Parks & Recreation facilities will close at 5pm today due to weather. pic.twitter.com/v54L0MFBNy
— PWC Parks & Rec (@PWCParks) January 7, 2020
All Prince William Public Library System branches will close at 5:00 p.m. today, January 7, due to inclement weather. #snowday #pwpls #library pic.twitter.com/MR6WrZOvkc
— Prince William Public Library (@PrinceWmLibrary) January 7, 2020
Please use precaution when driving this evening. The Board of Supervisors meeting will still be held at 3:00 p.m. today in the Board Chambers of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554. There is no 7:00 p.m. meeting. https://t.co/RwRFCo7QEl
— Stafford County (@staffordvagov) January 7, 2020