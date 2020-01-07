Schools

PWCS will close two hours early today due to forecast snow and icy conditions this afternoon. https://t.co/Vqy3gjBU8D — PWCS (@PWCSNews) January 7, 2020

All SCPS schools are closed 2 hours early Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. There is no p.m. preschool. — Stafford Schools (@SCPSchools) January 7, 2020

MCPS will release 2 hours early. All afterschool/evening activities are canceled. PreK students will ride their AM bus/get off at their AM bus stop. No afternoon PreK. AlphaBest will also be closed today. Read more about our inclement weather policies at: https://t.co/OqNMuCEyCJ pic.twitter.com/pFi0cS2F0U — ManassasCitySchools (@mymcpsva) January 7, 2020

Manassas Park City Schools will dismiss TWO HOURS EARLY today, Tuesday, January 7. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled. Please be safe as you travel home. — Bruce McDade (@MPCSmcdade) January 7, 2020

Due to the anticipated snow and possible hazardous driving conditions later today, all Fairfax County public schools and offices will close two hours early today, January 7, 2020. (Condition 4). — Fairfax Schools (@fcpsnews) January 7, 2020

Due to inclement weather all schools will be closing early today, January 7, 2020. High Schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m., Middle Schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m., and Elementary will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. All after school activities are cancelled. pic.twitter.com/ska2uJYKn3 — Spotsylvania Schools (@SpotsySchools) January 7, 2020

FredSchools All after-school activities are cancelled for Fredericksburg City Public Schools on 1/7/2020 due to the possibility of inclement weather this afternoon. #FXBG https://t.co/UnMIqoathP — Fredericksburg Sch (@FredSchools) January 7, 2020

Government

01/07/2020 — All Prince William County Parks & Recreation facilities will close at 5pm today due to weather. pic.twitter.com/v54L0MFBNy — PWC Parks & Rec (@PWCParks) January 7, 2020

01/07/2020 — All Prince William County Parks & Recreation facilities will close at 5pm today due to weather. pic.twitter.com/v54L0MFBNy — PWC Parks & Rec (@PWCParks) January 7, 2020

All Prince William Public Library System branches will close at 5:00 p.m. today, January 7, due to inclement weather. #snowday #pwpls #library pic.twitter.com/MR6WrZOvkc — Prince William Public Library (@PrinceWmLibrary) January 7, 2020