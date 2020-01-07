Stafford sheriff’s office press release | FRAUD — Pinkerton Court, 01/06, 6:00 p.m. A resident reported that an individual impersonating a deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office called him and said he missed jury duty.

Consequently, he needed to pay a fine in the amount of $1111.00 using gift cards. The resident realized the call was a scam and immediately reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.

LARCENY — Goddard School, 301 Highpointe Boulevard, 01/06, 7:41 a.m. A resident reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle while she was inside the school.

The purse was later found at the Mine Road commuter lot, but was missing a credit card. The incident is under investigation.