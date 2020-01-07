Prince William leaders sworn in at Hylton Preforming Arts Center

Elected officials in Prince William County were sworn into office — officially — at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

The ceremony was held at the Manassas area preforming arts center at 6:30 p.m. It included members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and its sheriff.

Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline C. Smith presided over the ceremony.

The ceremony comes after Smith swore in members of the Board, Sheriff Glen Hill, and his deputies at separate private ceremonies.

The Prince Willaim Board of County Supervisors are: