Prince William business recycling reports due Feb. 15

Press release | Businesses in Prince William County must complete and file an annual recycling report with the Department of Public Works by February 15.

Section 22-169 of the Prince William County Code requires all businesses and other non-residential properties that produce trash within the county to report on its activities by February 15 of each year for the previous calendar year. Home-based businesses and businesses located within the incorporated towns of Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan, or Quantico are exempt from filing this report.

This information is required each year so that Prince William County can comply with the Commonwealth’s annual recycling reporting requirements. The report can be completed on-line by the person most familiar with trash and recycling. It will take about 10 minutes.

The report form is accessible via the Prince William County website,

www.pwcgov.org/businessrecycling or send an email to [email protected] to receive a direct link to the report.

For the calendar year 2018 (the most recent year for which data is available), the County achieved a recycling rate of 35.3%, this represents a slight increase in recycling, compared to 2017.

However, a 2013/2014 waste composition study conducted at the Prince William Landfill, found that 70% of the items discarded as waste by businesses and residents were actually recyclable resources. That means there are many opportunities to improve the County’s recycling rate.

The Solid Waste Division encourages businesses and residents to Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle resources appropriately to help conserve natural resources and landfill capacity for future generations.

For more information about the annual business recycling report, or to learn more about ways to reduce, reuse and recycle waste in Prince William County, please visit www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling or call the Solid Waste Division at 703-792-4670.