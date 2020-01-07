Jonathan Alan Gibbs Bush, 21, of Woodbridge, VA, died January 3, 2020 due to complications related to epilepsy. Born October 27, 1998, he was the son of Evelyn Gibbs and Lamont Bush.

Jonathan accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a young child. He received his Baptism and First Communion at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Lake Ridge, VA.

Jonathan graduated from Potomac Senior High School in 2017 and was attending classes at Northern Virginia Community College. In his free time Jonathan loved playing basketball, card and video games. He was a very serious young man with an infectious smile and determined attitude who made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.

Jonathan is survived by his mother, Evelyn Gibbs and father Lamont Bush; twin brother Christopher Bush, sister Joslyn Bush and brother Justin Bush; grandmother Barbara Butler; uncle David Gibbs (Shelly) and aunt Renee Bush; special devoted cousins Chevonne and David James Gibbs; extended family Lynn, Jim, Haley and Connor Ray. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Jonathan is predeceased by his grandparents, Sterling and Ann Gibbs.

Visitation will be held from 6pm – 8pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mountcastle Funeral Home, Dale City, VA. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Lake Ridge, VA. Interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, Long Island, New York at a date to be determined.

Arrangements provided by Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home.