Adventure Brewing at Eagle Village will open for business on January 11, bringing its award-winning craft brews to a second location in Fredericksburg.

“We have been looking at locations for a very long time since Adventure South closed, with the landlord not wanting to renew the lease. We still wanted to have a presence in the Fredericksburg area,” said co-owner Russ Patishnock.

Adventure Brewing South, the second location the brewery Adventure’s opened, was located at 3300 Dill Smith Drive in Fredericksburg, closed on March 1, 2019.

Patishnock said that their location near the University of Mary Washington wasn’t the driving force to choose that location.

“Yeah, we’re by a college but that’s not really a driving factor. You have to be legal to drink so all our servers will be ‘SafeServ’ trained for alcohol to make sure everyone is the appropriate age to drink.”

“We’ve been inside about 20 different spaces and it really comes down to traffic location and price per square foot. One of the things we like about this location is that it’s on a main highway in an area not being serviced by a brewery,” Patishnock said.

Adventure Brewing first brewery opened in May 2014, remains open, and is located at 33 Perchwood Drive, #101 in Stafford County.

Award-Winning Craft Offerings

Adventure Brewing has won several honors at the Virginia Craft Brewers Festival. Their Scotch Ale won the gold medal and their Wicked Nymph brought home the bronze medal.

For their grand opening, they expect to have four flavors of hard seltzers on tap including their Tsunami Whitewater and Strawberry Lemonade Whitewater. They will also serve a selection of their non-seasonal beers including Fred Red Ale, Expedition IPA and Stiletto Stout.

“People say they don’t like beer then they start tasting craft beer products and realize it’s a good product. You can spend $6 to $8 on a good quality craft beer and have great discussions here,” Patishnock said.

The new location opens at 1113 Jefferson Davis Highway.