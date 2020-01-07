Schools



In case you missed it, Code Red tomorrow. You can hear more about it from Dr. Walts… https://t.co/CmV3KBE5JX — PWCS (@PWCSNews) January 7, 2020

All Stafford County Public Schools are closed today, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, due to icy road conditions. 10-and-11-month employees will not report to work. 12-month employees have the option to work from home. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Stafford Schools (@SCPSchools) January 8, 2020





All Manassas City Public Schools will be closed, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 due to remaining snow and icy conditions in certain areas. CODE BLUE for employees. Please be safe out there! — ManassasCitySchools (@mymcpsva) January 8, 2020

FredSchools Fredericksburg City Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, January 8, 2020. 12-month employees Code Green, may arrive up to two hours late. #FXBG https://t.co/UnMIqoathP — Fredericksburg Sch (@FredSchools) January 8, 2020

All Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. 12-month Employees are Code 2. pic.twitter.com/dKJdHtBxBh — Spotsylvania Schools (@SpotsySchools) January 8, 2020

Due to possible icy road and sidewalk conditions overnight from a refreeze, all Fairfax County public schools and school offices will open two hours late tomorrow, January 8 (Condition 3A). Central offices will open by 10:00 a.m. — Fairfax Schools (@fcpsnews) January 8, 2020

Loudoun County Public Schools are closed today, January 8, 2020 with Administrative Offices opening at noon. Scheduled activities on school campuses may be allowed after 4:00PM. An announcement will be made by noon. — LCPS News (@LCPSOfficial) January 8, 2020





Manassas Park City Schools will be CLOSED today, Wednesday, January 8. Employee Code Red. pic.twitter.com/VfACmwIAK6 — Bruce McDade (@MPCSmcdade) January 8, 2020

All Stafford County Public Schools are closed today, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, due to icy road conditions. 10-and-11-month employees will not report to work. 12-month employees have the option to work from home. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Stafford Schools (@SCPSchools) January 8, 2020