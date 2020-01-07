Schools
In case you missed it, Code Red tomorrow. You can hear more about it from Dr. Walts… https://t.co/CmV3KBE5JX
— PWCS (@PWCSNews) January 7, 2020
All Stafford County Public Schools are closed today, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, due to icy road conditions. 10-and-11-month employees will not report to work. 12-month employees have the option to work from home. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
— Stafford Schools (@SCPSchools) January 8, 2020
All Manassas City Public Schools will be closed, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 due to remaining snow and icy conditions in certain areas. CODE BLUE for employees. Please be safe out there!
— ManassasCitySchools (@mymcpsva) January 8, 2020
FredSchools Fredericksburg City Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, January 8, 2020. 12-month employees Code Green, may arrive up to two hours late. #FXBG https://t.co/UnMIqoathP
— Fredericksburg Sch (@FredSchools) January 8, 2020
All Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. 12-month Employees are Code 2. pic.twitter.com/dKJdHtBxBh
— Spotsylvania Schools (@SpotsySchools) January 8, 2020
Due to possible icy road and sidewalk conditions overnight from a refreeze, all Fairfax County public schools and school offices will open two hours late tomorrow, January 8 (Condition 3A). Central offices will open by 10:00 a.m.
— Fairfax Schools (@fcpsnews) January 8, 2020
Loudoun County Public Schools are closed today, January 8, 2020 with Administrative Offices opening at noon. Scheduled activities on school campuses may be allowed after 4:00PM. An announcement will be made by noon.
— LCPS News (@LCPSOfficial) January 8, 2020
Manassas Park City Schools will be CLOSED today, Wednesday, January 8. Employee Code Red. pic.twitter.com/VfACmwIAK6
— Bruce McDade (@MPCSmcdade) January 8, 2020
All Stafford County Public Schools are closed today, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, due to icy road conditions. 10-and-11-month employees will not report to work. 12-month employees have the option to work from home. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
— Stafford Schools (@SCPSchools) January 8, 2020
ALERT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020 — College Delayed Opening
The College is opening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8 due to inclement weather. Please refresh your browser for the latest update. #NOVAAlert pic.twitter.com/X47D2yCKQY
— NOVA (@NOVAcommcollege) January 8, 2020