Wet snow expected for Tuesday afternoon commute

We’re on winter weather watch today as drivers tomorrow afternoon could be faced with wet and snowy conditions.

There won’t be much in the way of accumulating snow, however, here’s more from the National Weather Service:

High pressure will move to the east Tuesday to allow for a low-pressure system to approach from eastern Tennessee and northern North Carolina. This low-pressure system will bring rain and snow mix to much of our region before changing over to all snow to the north and west of the Metro areas.

The rain and snow or all snow precipitation should arrive in our southwest zones around early to mid-morning Tuesday before pushing into northern Virginia and central Maryland around lunchtime Tuesday.

The best chance for snow accumulations will be along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. However; given the potency of the low-pressure system`s upper energy, we could encounter a light accumulation in and around the metro areas during the Tuesday evening rush.

Temperatures will play a bigger role in accumulation potential and how much of a rain/snow mix exists.

Conditions turn drier Tuesday night as the low moves off the Delmarva and strengthen, resulting in increasing westerly winds. Temperatures remaining near normal for early January.